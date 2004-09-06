Conducting the World's Largest Model Railroad

Just off Highway 202 in Flemington, N.J., sits an unimpressive warehouse that holds a most impressive life's work -- that of the husband and wife team, creators of the world's largest model railroad.

Inside, scores of model trains wind their way past an unrelenting succession of impeccably detailed scenes in miniature -- mini cities give way to mini mining towns, mini graveyards, even mini outhouses.

In the center of it all, Bruce Zaccagnino plays a massive pipe organ, providing the soundtrack to this universe in miniature. Hear his story in a Sound Portraits report.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.