Post-Surgery, Full Recovery Expected for Clinton

Former President Clinton is "recovering normally" after a successful quadruple coronary bypass surgery Monday, said the surgeon who led the operation at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia. Doctors expect Clinton to make a full recovery, despite the extensive heart disease they repaired. Blockage had reached more than 90 percent in several arteries, and Clinton was in danger of a "substantial" heart attack, said the hospital's chief of cardiology. Hear NPR's Richard Knox.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.