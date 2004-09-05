© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Post-Surgery, Full Recovery Expected for Clinton

By Richard Knox
Published September 5, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Former President Clinton is "recovering normally" after a successful quadruple coronary bypass surgery Monday, said the surgeon who led the operation at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia. Doctors expect Clinton to make a full recovery, despite the extensive heart disease they repaired. Blockage had reached more than 90 percent in several arteries, and Clinton was in danger of a "substantial" heart attack, said the hospital's chief of cardiology. Hear NPR's Richard Knox.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Richard Knox
Since he joined NPR in 2000, Knox has covered a broad range of issues and events in public health, medicine, and science. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Talk of the Nation, and newscasts.
See stories by Richard Knox