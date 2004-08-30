Schwarzenegger, First Lady Applaud Bush's America

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger gave an enthusiastic affirmation of the state of America as he addressed attendees of the Republican Convention on its second night.

In a broad, far-ranging speech, Schwarzenegger reflected on his immigrant experience and lauded the high standard of living in the United States, saying the American Dream is alive and well and calling on critics not to be "economic girlie-men."

Following Schwarzenegger were Jenna and Barbara Bush, the twin daughters of President George and Laura Bush. The two spoke of their father, who joined the convention by satellite to introduce the first lady.

Laura Bush's speech focused on her husband's character and integrity, portraying him as an education reformer and applauding his tax and health care policy. She then turned to the war in Iraq, describing the care with which President Bush made the decision to invade the country.

