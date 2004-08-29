© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Bush's Approval Rating Hovers Below 50 Percent

By Mara Liasson
Published August 29, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
President Bush's approval rating remains below 50 percent in the latest NPR poll.
President Bush's approval rating remains below 50 percent in the latest NPR poll.

As the Republican Convention begins in New York, President George Bush and Sen. John Kerry are locked in a tight race and the president's approval rating is languishing below the 50 percent mark.

Those are some of the findings of the most recent NPR-sponsored poll done by Democrat Stan Greenberg and Republican Glen Bolger, who took over from colleague Bill McInturff for the latest survey.

As NPR's Mara Liasson reports, the poll's results underscore the importance this week's party convention has for President Bush's reelection hopes.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
