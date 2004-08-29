Bush's Approval Rating Hovers Below 50 Percent

As the Republican Convention begins in New York, President George Bush and Sen. John Kerry are locked in a tight race and the president's approval rating is languishing below the 50 percent mark.

Those are some of the findings of the most recent NPR-sponsored poll done by Democrat Stan Greenberg and Republican Glen Bolger, who took over from colleague Bill McInturff for the latest survey.

As NPR's Mara Liasson reports, the poll's results underscore the importance this week's party convention has for President Bush's reelection hopes.

