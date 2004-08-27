Roma Confront Europe's Ban on Child Marriages

The forbearers of the modern day Roma initially traveled west from India, driven by the Mongols across the plains of Central Asia to find refuge in what is now Eastern Europe. Sometimes known as Tsiganes, Gitans and Gypsies, the Roma today number more than 8 million -- the largest minority in Europe.

They are also one of the most marginalized European minorities. The more threatened they have felt, the more strongly they have held to their traditions -- among them child marriage.

Negotiations start when children are 4 or 5, and weddings take place when the girl reaches puberty. But now that practice is facing a challenge. In May, eight Eastern European countries joined the European Union in passing laws against child marriages.

Some Roma see this as a death sentence for their culture. But not Gyula and Marika Vámosi. As Frank Browning reports, their marriage began as a love story, but turned into a campaign to change the world.

