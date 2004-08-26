© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Went Wrong in Iraq?

By Robert Siegel
Published August 26, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Larry Diamond, a former senior adviser to the now-disbanded Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq and a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, about how early mistakes by the U.S. military helped to create the current problems in Iraq. Diamond, also co-editor of the Journal of Democracy, outlines the Iraq crisis in his article "What Went Wrong in Iraq" in the October 2004 issue of Foreign Affairs magazine.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel