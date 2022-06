Sean Cole for NPR / / Boxes of Neil's board game, U.S. Presidents: Not Your Typical Trivia Game, in the McCalmont's house.

Neil McCalmont, 8, knows more about U.S. presidential history than most American adults. Hoping to boost awareness about America's past -- and maybe get rich, too -- he's created a trivia board game difficult enough to stump at least one acclaimed presidential historian, Robert Dallek. Sean Cole of member station WBUR reports.

