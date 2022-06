A high-level investigation reportedly blames disorganization at some of the highest levels of the military for the mistreatment of Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison, but finds no evidence of direct involvement up the chain of command. Hear NPR's Tavis Smiley, Greg Rollins of Christian Peacemaker Team, military analyst Dana Dillon and former National Security Agency official Wayne Madsen.

