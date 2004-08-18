Google's New Stock Rises to $100 Mark

Trading begins in shares of the Internet search engine company Google. The much anticipated and hyped initial public offering of a small percentage of the company's stock got off to a late start.

The IPO was dogged by a series of company missteps in recent weeks and a lackluster market for tech shares, forcing Google to cut the expected pricing of its shares to $85, after initially setting a range of $108-135. NPR's Laura Sydell reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.