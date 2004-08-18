© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Google's New Stock Rises to $100 Mark

By Laura Sydell
Published August 18, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Trading begins in shares of the Internet search engine company Google. The much anticipated and hyped initial public offering of a small percentage of the company's stock got off to a late start.

The IPO was dogged by a series of company missteps in recent weeks and a lackluster market for tech shares, forcing Google to cut the expected pricing of its shares to $85, after initially setting a range of $108-135. NPR's Laura Sydell reports.

Laura Sydell
Laura Sydell fell in love with the intimate storytelling qualities of radio, which combined her passion for theatre and writing with her addiction to news. Over her career she has covered politics, arts, media, religion, and entrepreneurship. Currently Sydell is the Digital Culture Correspondent for NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, and NPR.org.
