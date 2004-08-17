Mel Brooks: A Lifetime of Laughter

Mel Brooks has spent decades making people laugh. A big hit on television in the 1950s, he found silver screen success in the 1970s with such films as Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein.

Currently, Brooks' musical The Producers enjoys huge success on Broadway and in traveling productions. The comedy legend speaks with NPR's Susan Stamberg.

After decades in the comedy business, Brooks says he's not still in it just to get richer. "Nothing good comes out of going for the money," he says. "You've got to do it because you love it."

