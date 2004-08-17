© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mel Brooks: A Lifetime of Laughter

By Susan Stamberg
Published August 17, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Mel Brooks has made a name for himself with comedy classics like <em>Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein</em> and <em>The Producers.</em>
Alberto E. Rodriguez
/
Getty Images
Mel Brooks has made a name for himself with comedy classics like <em>Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein</em> and <em>The Producers.</em>

Mel Brooks has spent decades making people laugh. A big hit on television in the 1950s, he found silver screen success in the 1970s with such films as Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein.

Currently, Brooks' musical The Producers enjoys huge success on Broadway and in traveling productions. The comedy legend speaks with NPR's Susan Stamberg.

After decades in the comedy business, Brooks says he's not still in it just to get richer. "Nothing good comes out of going for the money," he says. "You've got to do it because you love it."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Susan Stamberg