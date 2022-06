A new documentary called Every Mother's Son airs Tuesday night on PBS. The film recounts the stories of three mothers whose sons (Amadou Diallo, Anthony Baez and Gary Busch) were killed by police officers. NPR's Tony Cox talks with Kelly Anderson, the film's co-director, and Kadiatou Diallo, mother of Amadou Diallo, who was slain by New York undercover police officers in 1999.

Copyright 2004 NPR