Fighting resumes in Najaf as the Iraqi government and U.S. authorities prepare to send negotiators to meet with Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Fighters loyal to Sadr remain holed up in Najaf's Imam Ali shrine, and gunfire was exchanged in a cemetery near the shrine. Hear Edmund Sanders of The Los Angeles Times and NPR's Robert Siegel.

