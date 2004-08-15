© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Camp Teaches Autistic Children How to Fit In

By Joseph Shapiro
Published August 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

For children with Asperger's Syndrome and other mild forms of autism, the world can be an uncomfortable place. These kids have a hard time picking up the social skills that come naturally to most people. They get teased at school, often cruelly.

NPR's Joseph Shapiro recently visited an unusual summer camp for such children in Washington, D.C. It was designed to teach crucial social skills -- like how to carry on a simple conversation, or talk on the phone, and, most of all, how to make friends.

NPR News
Joseph Shapiro
Joseph Shapiro is a NPR News Investigations correspondent.
