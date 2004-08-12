New Dead Zone Forms Along Oregon's Coast

NPR / / Researchers from Oregon State University investigate the dead zone along the Oregon coast.

Along the coast of Oregon, a body of cold water low in oxygen has formed near premier fishing grounds. This dead zone, which first appeared in 2002, has already suffocated some sea life and could kill more if it moves closer to shore. Scientists suspect a change in Pacific Ocean circulation, a result of global warming, may be to blame.

NPR's Christopher Joyce joins a team of scientists aboard their research vessel as they head out into the Pacific to investigate what might be going on.

