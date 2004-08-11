Love at First Sight -- and a Proposal

Danny Perasa proposed to Annie, his future wife, on their first date 27 years ago, and she accepted. The Brooklyn couple's story is the latest from StoryCorps, a project that records oral histories at New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

Annie Perasa says that if Danny doesn't leave her a daily note on the kitchen table, "I think there's something wrong. You write a love letter to me every morning."

Danny's still smitten with Annie: "When a guy is happily married, no matter what happens at work, no matter what happens [during] the rest of the day, there's a shelter when you get home. There's a knowledge, knowing that you can hug somebody without them throwing you downstairs and saying, 'Get your hands off me.'"

