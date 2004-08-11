Guitarist Richie Havens Live at NPR

Paul Schomer, NPR / / Havens performs at NPR in Washington.

Folk singer-songwriter Richie Havens stops in to the NPR studios and talks with NPR's Neal Conan about summer touring and the business of playing music.

Havens, best known for opening Woodstock with a three-hour set, plays songs from his latest album, Grace of the Sun. He's currently touring through November in support of the 10-song CD, which features the guitarist's familiar singing and open-tuned accoustic playing. The musician has never shied from covers, and his latest includes a new interpretation of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower." Havens performs the Dylan cover and the title track from his new album live in Studio 3A.

