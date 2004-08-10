Olympics Preview

Despite construction delays, fears of terrorism and slow ticket sales, the summer Olympic games are about to get underway in Athens. Join NPR's Neal Conan and guests for a preview of the city, the sports, the scandals and the super-athletes.

Guests:

Nikos Konstandaras, editor of the English edition of the Athenian newspaper, Kathimerini

Tom Goldman, NPR sports correspondent

Howard Berkes, NPR correspondent

Tiesto, twice ranked top DJ in world by DJ Magazine. First DJ to ever perform during opening ceremonies.

