On the Road in China: Talking Politics with a Trucker

By Rob Gifford
Published August 8, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Chinese people have never had a say in the way their country is governed. But that doesn't mean they don't have strong views about the way it should be.

In the sixth of his seven-part series about his 3,000-mile journey across China, NPR's Rob Gifford gets an earful from a truck driver during a 12-hour drive across the Gobi Desert. The 30-year-old trucker is torn between a love of his country and anger at the corruption that plagues it.

Rob Gifford is the NPR foreign correspondent based in Shanghai.