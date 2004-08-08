On the Road in China: Talking Politics with a Trucker

Liang Yan, for NPR / / NPR's Rob Gifford hitches a ride with a truck driver across the Gobi Desert.

Chinese people have never had a say in the way their country is governed. But that doesn't mean they don't have strong views about the way it should be.

In the sixth of his seven-part series about his 3,000-mile journey across China, NPR's Rob Gifford gets an earful from a truck driver during a 12-hour drive across the Gobi Desert. The 30-year-old trucker is torn between a love of his country and anger at the corruption that plagues it.

