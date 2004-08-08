Keyes Accepts Nomination for Illinois Senate Race
Former Republican presidential candidate Alan Keyes announced over the weekend that he will enter the Illinois Senate race against Democrat Barack Obama. NPR's Juan Williams speaks with Steve Rauschenberger, a conservative Republican state senator in Illinois, who pushed for the Keyes nomination. Williams will also talk about bare-knuckle politics with Wayne Slater, a senior political writer for The Dallas Morning News and co-author of the book, Bush's Brain: How Karl Rove Made George W. Bush Presidential.
