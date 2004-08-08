© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Keyes Accepts Nomination for Illinois Senate Race

By Juan Williams
Published August 8, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Former Republican presidential candidate Alan Keyes announced over the weekend that he will enter the Illinois Senate race against Democrat Barack Obama. NPR's Juan Williams speaks with Steve Rauschenberger, a conservative Republican state senator in Illinois, who pushed for the Keyes nomination. Williams will also talk about bare-knuckle politics with Wayne Slater, a senior political writer for The Dallas Morning News and co-author of the book, Bush's Brain: How Karl Rove Made George W. Bush Presidential.

NPR News
Juan Williams
Juan Williams, one of America's leading journalists, is a news analyst, appearing regularly on NPR's Morning Edition. Knowledgeable and charismatic, Williams brings insight and depth — hallmarks of NPR programs — to a wide spectrum of issues and ideas.