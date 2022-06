Iraq is fielding its first Olympic team since the ouster of Saddam Hussein. Iraqi athletes spoke in Athens of their excitement about competing in the Summer Games. Their 29 athletes include a soccer unit, a swimmer and two runners, among others.

But the Iraqi team is small, and its participation is expected to have more symbolic than athletic significance. NPR's Howard Berkes reports.

