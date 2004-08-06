Dems, GOP Give Mixed Reviews on Florida Ballot Reform

NPR's Linda Wertheimer talks with Scott Maddox, Democratic Party state chair in Florida, and Carole Jean Jordan, chair of Florida's Republican Party, about concerns over the reliability of new electronic voting machines. Maddox cites problems with the new machines. Jordan says Republicans are confident in the new technology, and she distances the party from flyers it circulated urging Republicans to by-pass the voting machines and vote by absentee ballot.

Copyright 2004 NPR