Democrat Barack Obama is still favored to win the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Republican Sen. Peter Fitzgerald of Illinois. But Republicans have asked former Republican presidential candidate Alan Keyes -- a Maryland resident -- to challenge Obama. Hear NPR's Tavis Smiley, columnist Laura Washington of the Chicago Sun-Times, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and conservative talk show host Tom Roeser.

