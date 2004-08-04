© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Hungarians Mourn Soldier Killed in Iraq

By Emily Harris
Published August 4, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Richárd Nagy's grave at his hometown of Zagyvarékas, Hungary.
Emily Harris, NPR
/
Richárd Nagy's grave at his hometown of Zagyvarékas, Hungary.
A photo of Richárd Nagy adorns his grave in Zagyvarékas, his hometown.
Emily Harris, NPR /
/
A photo of Richárd Nagy adorns his grave in Zagyvarékas, his hometown.

Richárd Nagy, the first Hungarian soldier to die in Iraq, was killed the same way many U.S. troops have been -- a roadside bomb hit his convoy. The Hungarian president and defense minister were among those who attended Nagy's June funeral.

Friends and acquaintances in the soldier's hometown southeast of Budapest remember the 27-year-old as a quiet man who was eager to see the world. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.
