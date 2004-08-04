Hungarians Mourn Soldier Killed in Iraq

Emily Harris, NPR / / A photo of Richárd Nagy adorns his grave in Zagyvarékas, his hometown.

Richárd Nagy, the first Hungarian soldier to die in Iraq, was killed the same way many U.S. troops have been -- a roadside bomb hit his convoy. The Hungarian president and defense minister were among those who attended Nagy's June funeral.

Friends and acquaintances in the soldier's hometown southeast of Budapest remember the 27-year-old as a quiet man who was eager to see the world. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

