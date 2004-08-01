© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Road in China, Part 1: The Journey Begins

By Rob Gifford
Published August 1, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Map showing Rob Gifford's western route across China
Geoffrey Gaudreault, NPR
/
Map showing Rob Gifford's western route across China
Women sew clothes at the Huashang factory in Shanghai. Many young workers come from the countryside to the city, where they can earn far more than at home.
Rob Gifford, NPR /
/
Women sew clothes at the Huashang factory in Shanghai. Many young workers come from the countryside to the city, where they can earn far more than at home.

If the 21st century belongs to China, then the city that will be at the heart of that success will be Shanghai. The boomtown on China's eastern Pacific shores attracts migrants from thousands of miles away who come seeking higher wages in a sea of factories.

Home to much of China's new and growing middle class, the city is also the starting point of Route 312, reminiscent of the old U.S. Route 66, which will take NPR's Rob Gifford on a 3,000-mile journey across the country to China's westernmost reaches. It's the first of seven reports from his 14-day trek.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Rob Gifford
Rob Gifford is the NPR foreign correspondent based in Shanghai.