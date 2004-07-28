National Security, Leadership Focus of Night

National security and leadership were the themes of the last night of the Democratic National Convention in Boston, where Sen. John Kerry officially became his party's presidential nominee.

The night began and ended with veterans, as retired Gen. Wesley Clark led off the speakers and a group of Kerry's fellow Vietnam veterans, including former Sen. Max Cleland, introduced Kerry to a cheering crowd.

In between, Sen. Joe Lieberman and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright addressed the delegates in FleetCenter, describing Kerry as a leader adept at building alliances and promoting American ideals.

Vanessa and Alexandra Kerry introduced their father, offering a human portrait of Kerry as a caring, loyal family man. Kerry's daughters had themselves been introduced by Chris and Andre Heinz, the sons of Teresa Heinz Kerry.

