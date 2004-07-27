© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Richardson: Democrats Can Succeed with Hispanics

By Linda Wertheimer
Published July 27, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico is the first Hispanic to serve as permanent chairman of the Democratic National Convention, in a year in which both Republican and Democratic party officials have stressed the importance of gaining support from Hispanic voters.

In addition to Richardson's high profile in Boston, on the convention's first day Robyn Tonya Chavez, Miss New Mexico Hispanic Teen, sang the national anthem, left.

The attention is part of a wider Democratic Party effort to woo Hispanic voters in 2004, particularly in Western states. Some polls show the Democratic effort is gaining ground. NPR's Linda Wertheimer reports.

