Obama Stresses Hope, Opportunity at Convention

Senatorial candidate Barack Obama stirs the crowd at the Democratic Convention with stories of equality and hope in America. Obama, delivering Tuesday's keynote address, often turned to his own history in making his most powerful points.

Touching on an idea that has become a leitmotif of the convention, Obama, an Illinois candidate for Senate and a rising star in the Democratic Party, urged Americans to recognize that they are united and connected, saying that the struggles and suffering of any citizen affects the entire country.

Obama returned to that theme often in his speech, calling for Americans to imbue their children with a sense of self-worth and inspire hope in one another.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.