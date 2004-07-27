Kennedy and Heinz Kerry Speeches Bookend Night

Sen. Edward Kennedy led off the Democratic Convention Tuesday night, giving a hometown sheen to the second night of speeches and events.

In his address, Kennedy reviewed the patriotic history of Boston and Massachusetts, evoking the days of the colonists and Paul Revere. In doing so, he echoed former President Bill Clinton's Monday speech, in which he referred to the patriotism of Kennedy's fellow senator, John Kerry, who will be named the Democratic presidential nominee Wednesday.

Kerry's military service and ability to lead were also brought up in the speeches of former Gov. Howard Dean and Senate candidate Barack Obama, the night's keynote speaker.

The evening ended with a wide-ranging address from Kerry's wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry. The senator's wife revisited her origins in Africa and described herself as a passionate supporter of democracy and free speech before urging the crowd to support her husband in his campaign for the presidency.

