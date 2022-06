Diana Walker for NPR / / Teresa Heinz Kerry.

Teresa Heinz Kerry will address the Democratic National Convention Tuesday. Born in Mozambique and educated in Europe, the outspoken wife of Sen. John Kerry is known for candor and spontaneity that some view as both an asset and a potential liability. Heinz Kerry speaks with NPR's Susan Stamberg.

