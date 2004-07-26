Taking Action in Darfur

World leaders said "never again" after atrocities in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. Join NPR's Neal Conan and his guests to discuss the future of Darfur and what can be done to stop the ethnic fighting in western Sudan.

Guests:

Rep. Thomas Tancredo (R-CO), author of the Sudan Peace Act, signed by President Bush in October 2002. Sponsor of a House bill calling the Darfur conflict "genocide."

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), met with U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan to discuss Darfur

David Shinn, adjunct professor at George Washington University. Ambassador to Ethiopia from 1993-1996. Deputy chief of mission in Khartoum, Sudan, from 1983-1986.

Princeton Lyman, senior fellow and director of African policy studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and South Africa.

Here is a list of organizations that are offering assistance in the area. You can find links to these resources and more in the Web Resources section, below.

Humanitarian Aid

• One of the first humanitarian groups to get involved in Darfur, Doctors Without Borders (Medicins San Frontieres) has been working in Darfur since December 2003. The organization currently has nearly 150 staff working alongside 2,000 national staff in 17 locations around Darfur.

• The International Rescue Committee has opened a new refugee camp in northeastern Chad, about 15 kilometers from the border with Sudan. The camp will accommodate an estimated 25,000 refugees, as well as the 200 to 300 new refugees streaming across the border each week.

• The U.N. World Food Program is devoted to getting food to the refugees as the roads are becoming impassible due to heavy rain.

Other Ways to Get Involved

• Res Publica has created an all purpose Web site where you can sign petitions, join protests, or donate money to humanitarian groups.

• The International Crisis Group has a concise list that breaks down the history of the crisis and provides information on how to help.

