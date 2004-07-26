© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Convention Draws Range of Colorful Protesters

By Robert Smith
Published July 26, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Protestors at this week's Democratic Convention have decided not to use the designated space -- better known as the "cage" -- for their actions. Instead, many are lining the path into the convention hall, singing, chanting and shouting their messages to the delegates entering the hall.

The zone designated by officials for free-speech protests has largely become a site for the curious, left.

NPR's Robert Smith reports that the messages from the protestors are varied, bizarre and aimed at getting as much attention as possible.

Robert Smith
Robert Smith is a host for NPR's Planet Money where he tells stories about how the global economy is affecting our lives.
