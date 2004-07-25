Vacations off the Beaten Track

/ / 'Busload of Faith,' submitted by listener Sheldon Chang

From Mecca, Calif. -- to Moscow, Maine -- America's highways and byways criss-cross a continent of mysteries, eccentricities and really great stories. Join NPR's Neal Conan and his guests to discover the real America -- as we skip the interstates and take a road trip off the beaten track.

Guests:

Mark Singer, author of Somewhere in America: Under the Radar with Chicken Warriors, Left-Wing Patriots, Angry Nudists, and Others. Writes The New Yorker's "U.S. Journal."

Calvin Trillin, originated "U.S. Journal" in The New Yorker. His latest book is Obliviously On He Sails : The Bush Administration in Rhyme

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.