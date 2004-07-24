© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
NASA Regroups, Unveils New Safety Procedures

By Richard Harris
Published July 24, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

NASA has not launched a space shuttle since the Columbia disaster a year and a half ago. After revamping its shuttle program, the agency is preparing to return to space next spring, when the 20-year-old shuttle Discovery is slated to launch a Mercury probe.

Kennedy Space Center officials gave a recent tour of preparations for the mission, including new safety standards. NPR's Richard Harris reports.

Richard Harris
Award-winning journalist Richard Harris has reported on a wide range of topics in science, medicine and the environment since he joined NPR in 1986. In early 2014, his focus shifted from an emphasis on climate change and the environment to biomedical research.
