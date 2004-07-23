Hospice: Comfort in the Final Days

Hospice is specialized care for terminally ill patients with less than six months to live. During treatment, hospice health care workers often develop close personal relationships with their patients.

As the hospice movement in America observes its 30th anniversary, John Biewen of American Radioworks offers an audio portrait of Kitty Shenay, one of more than 900,000 Americans expected to benefit from hospice care this year.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.