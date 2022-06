China's demographics don't add up, according to a new study. The country's 2000 census indicates 120 boys are born for every 100 girls, giving China the highest sex ratio in the world. Researchers estimate the country is missing a million girls every year from its birth count, renewing fears that widespread sex selection and infanticide may be to blame. NPR's Susan Stamberg talks with Bowdoin College professor Nancy Riley.

Copyright 2004 NPR