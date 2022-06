NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Greg Miller of The Los Angeles Times about his story paper concerning flaws in Secretary of State Colin Powell's speech to the United Nations in February 2003. The speech, which was written by the CIA and became a central point in the reasons to go to war against Iraq, was found to have information that was disputed by experts at the State Department.

