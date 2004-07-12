Youth Radio: Young, Single and Raising a Child

In California, a major reduction in the number of visiting hours allowed to prisoners' families is one of the many belt-tightening measures state legislators have implemented this year.

For the wives and children of the more than 160,000 men doing time in the state's prison system, the change will make it even tougher for families to maintain relationships between the bars.

Youth Radio reporter Cassandra Gonzalez grew up without a father and became a single mother herself at the age of 19. She tells her story of balancing schoolwork, parenting and regular visits to the Los Angeles County Jail, where her daughter's father is currently serving time.

Gonzalez' story was produced by Youth Radio LA.

