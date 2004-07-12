© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Status of Women in Iraq, Part I: Baghdad

Published July 12, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Crime, economic uncertainty and growing religious conservatism are curtailing freedom for women in Iraq, especially young women. It is dangerous for many of them to leave their homes without an escort.

Many young women say that the restrictions, coming from different social pressures, make them feel trapped in their homes. And some feel they had more freedoms under Saddam Hussein than they do now. NPR's Anne Garrels reports.

