Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon begins talks with opposition Labor Party leader Shimon Peres about forming a national unity government. Adding Labor to Sharon's coalition would boost his unilateral plan -- opposed by conservatives in Sharon's Likud Party -- to disengage from the Palestinians. Hear NPR's Renee Montagne and NPR's Peter Kenyon.

