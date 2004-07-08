Scholar Bart Ehrman, 'Lost Christianities'

Ehrman is the Bowman and Gordon Gray professor of religious studies at the University of North Carolina. His newest book is Lost Christianities: The Battle for Scripture and the Faiths We Never Knew. It chronicles the period before Christianity as we know it came to be, when people with conflicting ideas about the religion were fighting for prominence in the second and third centuries. Ehrman also edited a collection of the early non-canonical texts from the first centuries after Christ called Lost Scriptures: Books that Did Not Make It into the New Testament.

