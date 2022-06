Independent presidential candidate Ralph Nader and Howard Dean, the ex-governor of Vermont and former Democratic presidential candidate, debate the role of third parties in U.S. elections. Dean argues that Nader's candidacy could help re-elect President Bush in November. Nader says both parties are too beholden to corporate interests. Hear NPR's Mara Liasson.

