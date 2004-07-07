© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
It's Hip to Be 'Naco'

By Eric Niiler
Published July 7, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Carlos Meza, co-owner of a t-shirt company, displays one of his naco brand t-shirts.
Eric Niiler, NPR News
Carlos Meza, co-owner of a t-shirt company, displays one of his naco brand t-shirts.

In Great Britain, they're known as "Kevins." In the U.S., the words "nerd," "redneck" and "cheesy" come to mind. For Mexicans, it's "naco" -- a term that covers everything from guys draped in gold chains to people who dance funny.

Some Mexicans still find the word offensive. It was initially a derogatory term used to insult indigenous people and the poor. But for many, "naco" has morphed into a term that represents personal style -- or lack thereof -- rather than class or wealth. And now, young hipsters are reclaiming the word and making it cool. Through t-shirts, magazines and Web sites devoted to "naco-ism," they're celebrating their inner naco.

Day to Day's Eric Niiler visited Mexico City to discover what being naco really means.

Are You Naco?
Here are some clues: (translated from the June 2004 edition of Chilango magazine)

» You drive a Ford Topaz with a Porshe decal.

» You follow behind ambulances just so you can drive fast.

» You wear a polyester blouse made in China with a Lacoste crocodile logo.

» You take "mementos" from hotels and restaurants.

» You buy the latest Chanel perfume and tell everyone it's your fragrance.

» You park in handicapped spots.

» You clap when the airplane lands.

» You use a clothes hanger when the TV antenna fails.

» It's always the other guy's fault.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eric Niiler
Eric Niiler reports for NPR's national desk. His work can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and other NPR newsmagazines. Before moving to his current post, Niiler was a reporter for NPR's Day to Day program, and also filed pieces for NPR's national and science desks.