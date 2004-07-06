Bill Cosby's Controversial Comments

He lambasted their language, decried their decorum and panned their parenting. No wonder Bill's Cosby's remarks about African Americans have created a stir. Were his words a welcome wake-up call? Or a misguided attack? Bill Cosby joins NPR's Lynn Neary to discuss his controversial comments. Plus, hear how teachers are using Cosby's words in the classroom.

Guests:

Bill Cosby, comedian, actor and social activist; caused a stir with recent comments about the African-American community

Jabria Lewis, teaches fifth grade at Burney Elementary School in Washington, D.C.

Hazel Stewart, former chemistry and biology teacher in Chicago public schools;

former principal; former regional superintendent and student council sponsor

Jenice View, teaches eighth grade at the Capital City Charter School in Washington, D.C.

