Bill Cosby's Controversial Comments

By Lynn Neary
Published July 6, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

He lambasted their language, decried their decorum and panned their parenting. No wonder Bill's Cosby's remarks about African Americans have created a stir. Were his words a welcome wake-up call? Or a misguided attack? Bill Cosby joins NPR's Lynn Neary to discuss his controversial comments. Plus, hear how teachers are using Cosby's words in the classroom.

Guests:

Bill Cosby, comedian, actor and social activist; caused a stir with recent comments about the African-American community

Jabria Lewis, teaches fifth grade at Burney Elementary School in Washington, D.C.

Hazel Stewart, former chemistry and biology teacher in Chicago public schools;
former principal; former regional superintendent and student council sponsor

Jenice View, teaches eighth grade at the Capital City Charter School in Washington, D.C.

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
