© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Army Takes Over Iraq's Reconstruction

By Deborah Amos
Published July 2, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Now that the Coalition Provisional Authority has pulled out, the U.S. Army is taking over the Iraq reconstruction program. As the CPA staffers are snapping the luggage on the way out the door, the knives are out from the military. The culture clash between these two organizations was vast and there has been grumbling since the beginning, but now that this "era" is almost over, military guys are sticking in a dusty boot and giving the CPA a kick on the way out the door. NPR's Deborah Amos reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Deborah Amos