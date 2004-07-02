U.S. Army Takes Over Iraq's Reconstruction

Now that the Coalition Provisional Authority has pulled out, the U.S. Army is taking over the Iraq reconstruction program. As the CPA staffers are snapping the luggage on the way out the door, the knives are out from the military. The culture clash between these two organizations was vast and there has been grumbling since the beginning, but now that this "era" is almost over, military guys are sticking in a dusty boot and giving the CPA a kick on the way out the door. NPR's Deborah Amos reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR