Just 17, Maria Sharapova overwhelmed two-time defending champion Serena Williams Saturday to take the Wimbledon women's singles title.

She's the third-youngest women's champion in the history of the famed tennis tourmament, and the first-ever Russian winner.

NPR's Andrea Seabrook talks to tennis coach Rick Macci about the impact of the upset on the sports world.

