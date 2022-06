Handcuffed and under Iraqi guard, Saddam Hussein is charged with war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity before an Iraqi court. Saddam questioned the court's jurisdiction and refused to sign the charge list. Earlier, Lt. Gen. Ricardo Sanchez relinquished leadership of the multinational force in Iraq to Gen. George Casey. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Philip Reeves.

Copyright 2004 NPR