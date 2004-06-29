© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rise in Federal Rate Ends Era of Cheap Money

By Jim Zarroli
Published June 29, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Federal Reserve Board's decision ends period of 46-year lows.
Federal Reserve Board's decision ends period of 46-year lows.

Federal Reserve Board's decision ends period of 46-year lows.
/
/
Federal Reserve Board's decision ends period of 46-year lows.

The era of really cheap money is about to end, as the Fed moves to raise interest rates for the first time in four years, from the current 1 percent to 1.25 percent. Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, wary of inflation fears and hoping to solidify an economic recovery, had warned investors that rates would rise after the Fed board's scheduled June meetings.

In recent years, low interest rates helped fuel a housing boom that saw many first-time home buyers taking the leap. The boom also caused real estate prices around the nation to rise, as buyers scrambled to take advantage of the rates and sellers factored lower borrowing costs into their asking prices.

The 1 percent federal lending rate, which remained at a 46-year low for over a year, also helped ease the debt burden of Americans who turned to credit cards and short-term loans to ease the financial crunch brought about by layoffs and a soft job market.

In a three-part series, NPR reports on why the time of low-cost borrowing is at an end -- and what it means to U.S. consumers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli