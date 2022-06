Security teams are taking strict measures to ensure the safety of President Bush, who is in Turkey speaking with NATO leaders about the future of Iraq. So far, the procedures have included a helicopter ride that pre-empted the presidential motorcade. The added security has put a damper on protesters demonstrating against NATO and Bush's policies in Iraq. Hear NPR's Andrea Seabrook, NPR's Don Gonyea and the BBC's Jonny Diamond.

