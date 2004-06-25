Youth Radio: Kids in Single-Parent Homes

Young people growing up in single-parent households often take on adult responsibilities from an early age by providing childcare for younger siblings or emotional support to their parent.

Sixteen-year-old Russell Owens grew up without a father, and says he’s learned a lot about becoming a man from the legacy of his father’s mistakes.

For Youth Radio, Owens has a first-person commentary about how growing up in a single-parent household has affected his relationship with his mother, and defined what reaching manhood has meant to him.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.