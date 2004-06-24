Candidates on the Issues: Gay Marriage

As U.S. Senate leaders seek quick passage of a constitutional amendment prohibiting same-sex marriages, the issue is also shaping up to be an important factor in the 2004 presidential race.

President Bush has put his support behind the amendment. His likely Democratic challenger, Sen. John Kerry, also opposes gay marriage but does not favor the federal amendment. The controversial issue could sway the election in Ohio and other key battleground states. NPR's Tovia Smith reports.

